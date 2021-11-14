IN PICTURES: Halifax Remembrance Parade

Veterans and dignitaries gathered at Halifax Town Hall earlier today before making their way through Princess Street, Southgate, Horton Street, Square Road and King Street.

They stopped when they reached the war memorial near Halifax Minster at around 10.40am, where wreaths were laid and the two-minute silence was marked, before a service inside the minster.

Crowds turned out to line the streets and pay their respects as the parade passed, and at the war memorial.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

