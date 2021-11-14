Halifax Remembrance Parade

IN PICTURES: Halifax Remembrance Parade

Halifax has paid tribute to all those who fought in both world wars and other conflicts at its annual Remembrance Sunday service and parade.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 7:08 pm

Veterans and dignitaries gathered at Halifax Town Hall earlier today before making their way through Princess Street, Southgate, Horton Street, Square Road and King Street.

They stopped when they reached the war memorial near Halifax Minster at around 10.40am, where wreaths were laid and the two-minute silence was marked, before a service inside the minster.

Crowds turned out to line the streets and pay their respects as the parade passed, and at the war memorial.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

