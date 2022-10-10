The event saw people braving plummeting temperatures to bed down in the historic venue to raise money and awareness for the charity which helps some of the borough’s most vulnerable.

They were treated to food and entertainment before getting into their sleeping bags and attempting to get some kip.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Although it was a fantastic event to raise much needed funds for our clients at Calderdale SmartMove, there is a really important, humbling feeling behind it all.

"We enjoyed food and entertainment but when that finished, we all tried to bed down on concrete floors in our sleeping bags. It was so cold and got down to about four degrees.

"I'm clearly used to my home comforts because after an hour of trying to sleep, I was so incredibly cold that I gave up.

"I had to walk around the amazing building non-stop until daybreak. I was alone, I was cold and I was in pain. My back hurt from being on my feet constantly from 11am.

"The reality for some of our clients is that this is life every day for them.

"We were in a very safe, controlled environment with friends but they're alone, having to find shelter wherever they can, often in very vulnerable places.

"I did it for one night. Our clients do this day in, day out.

"The reason for this weekend was to raise awareness and money to help us look after the vulnerable members of our society.

"They are often in this position through a series of circumstances including deteriorating mental health, being victims of domestic violence or suffering relationship breakdowns.

"At Calderdale SmartMove, we help everyone by finding houses, making homes, providing food, education and a shoulder to cry on.”

To donate to the charity, visit https://localgiving.org/charity/calderdalesmartmove/project/bigcalderdalesleepout2022/

For more information about Calderdale SmartMove, the work they do and how you can get involved through donations or by volunteering for them, visit their website or find them on Facebook.

