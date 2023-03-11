Yorkshire has two international dark sky reserves in the form of the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks.

In most towns and cities, residents have got so used to light pollution that we don’t realise the magical spectacle of twinkling stars that we are missing out on when day turns to night. Luckily though, there are still places around the UK that are perfect for stargazing, including a selection of spots in Yorkshire.

Both the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors were named International Dark Sky Reserves in 2020 due to their lack of light pollution and the Northern Lights can be spotted towards the Yorkshire Coast during spring.

Dalby Forest, located in the North York Moors National Park and on this list, has recently been a hot spot for seeing the Northern Lights. It was captured by the duo behind Astro Dogs.

This list has been collated by Gorgeous Cottages and the reserves are in no specific order.

1 . Sutton Bank The elevated location of Sutton Bank, located in North Yorkshire, looks out over the Vale of York and Gormire Lake, which was described by Yorkshire vet James Herriot as 'the finest view in England'.

2 . Tan Hill Inn Nestled in a remote part of Swaledale, the Tan Hill Inn is the highest pub in Britain at 528 metres above sea level with dramatically dark skies that are just right for stargazing.

3 . Dalby Forest The middle of Dalby Forest is officially the darkest place in the North York Moors National Park and there are a couple of dedicated observatories here plus a special planetarium where you can enjoy the night sky at its best.

4 . Yorkes Folly The hillside location of Yorkes Folly looks out over the rolling hills of Nidderdale and, when night falls, you can look up to the sky and see a kaleidoscope of twinkling stars above you.