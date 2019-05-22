Incredible footage shows young Calderdale contortionist ready to wow crowds in Halifax this week

Ever heard the one about the girl who ran away with the circus?

Because that’s exactly what Hebden Bridge schoolgirl Dotty Brown did last year, training at the coveted Berlin State School for Acrobatics before returning to Calderdale to focus on a single passion - contortion.

The shows run at Savile Park until Monday.

And when the 12-year-old heard that Circus Berlin were rolling into town this week she couldn’t resist the opportunity to get in touch and ask for her very own role under the big top.

To her amazement, the circus agreed and now Dotty will make a guest appearance in a run of shows that roll out at Halifax’s Savile Park from today until Monday.

The Calder High School pupil originally trained as part of an acrobatic trio at the Diamonds Gymnastics club in Halifax for two years, before packing up to live as a boarding student in Berlin at just 11-years-old.

Now back in Hebden Bridge, the excited youngster is looking forward to showing friends, family and schoolmates what she can do as the spotlight is pointed in her direction.

Dotty Brown will wow audiences as the Berlin Circus rolls into town.

For more on Dotty's story, see tomorrow's Halifax Courier. Tickets can be purchased at circusberlin.co.uk.