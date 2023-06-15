Incredible photo as swarm of thousands of bees lands at Calderdale nature reserve
The swarm of thousands of bees landed on a tree at Milner Royd Nature Reserve in Sowerby Bridge.
According to the British Beekeepers Association, swarming is a natural process and is the colony reproducing by the old queen leaving with some of the bees.
They leave their hive and find somewhere to hang in a cluster until the scout bees decide on their new home.
Often there is a peak on a fine day after poor weather when temperatures approach the high teens.
Most swarms occur on warm sunny days from May to the end of July, usually between 11am and 4pm.
A real honey bee swarm can be extremely dramatic involving many thousands of bees in a large noisy cloud. However, they normally settle into a cluster within 15 minutes.