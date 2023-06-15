News you can trust since 1853
Incredible photo as swarm of thousands of bees lands at Calderdale nature reserve

This amazing photo was taken in Calderdale earlier today (Thursday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:43 BST- 1 min read

The swarm of thousands of bees landed on a tree at Milner Royd Nature Reserve in Sowerby Bridge.

According to the British Beekeepers Association, swarming is a natural process and is the colony reproducing by the old queen leaving with some of the bees.

They leave their hive and find somewhere to hang in a cluster until the scout bees decide on their new home.

The swarm in Sowerby Bridge todayThe swarm in Sowerby Bridge today
Often there is a peak on a fine day after poor weather when temperatures approach the high teens.

Most swarms occur on warm sunny days from May to the end of July, usually between 11am and 4pm.

A real honey bee swarm can be extremely dramatic involving many thousands of bees in a large noisy cloud. However, they normally settle into a cluster within 15 minutes.

The swarm in Sowerby Bridge todayThe swarm in Sowerby Bridge today
