The Piece Hall may have brought some of the biggest names in music to Halifax, but those that provide a smaller stage to less well-known acts say times are tough.

There were 960 grassroots music venues in the UK in 2022, but that figure dropped by 125 in 2023. Around half of those closed altogether and the other half stopped hosting live music.

Independent Venue Week, from January 29 to February 4, is the UK’s annual celebration of independent music, venues and the people that own, run and work in them.

Tall Trees on stage at The Blind Pig

Michael Ainsworth owns the Grayston Unity and Meandering Bear and has five decades of experience in music promotion.

"A few (Calderdale venues) have closed down in the last 18 months, two years," he said.

"It's really hard, it's hard work to make it work, compared to other arts events where it makes its money on ticket sales generally.

"Most small venues rely on the bar to make it viable. There can't be that many art forms or cultural events where you have to rely on the bar sales to make something culturally viable."

Feather Trade on stage at The Blind Pig

Relying on how much money people have in their pockets during a cost-of-living crisis is far from ideal.

"We're doing alright but we have gigs that do better than others.

"But it's the bar that makes it work generally."

Julie Hall, from The Bling Pig in Sowerby Bridge, says her venue is struggling at the moment.

"People are struggling, so that’s had an effect on everything else," she said..

"We would have closed down after Covid if I hadn’t taken on The Turks Head three weeks before the first lockdown. The Turks is definitely financially supporting The Pig."

Julie says the venue has had to go from opening seven days a week to just two or three days a week.

"In the past, our band nights may not have been as busy, but our late evening 12am-2am was always packed.

"This supported the live music.

"That is not the case anymore. People have changed their routines, and do not seem to be out in great numbers later at night.

"The live music has definitely taken over. Hosting bands nearly every Friday and Saturday.

"Fridays are still impacted, and not as busy. Sowerby Bridge is not as busy.

"As a small business with no financial backing, we are having to be a lot more savvy and promote all live music, either independent, covers or tribute.

"Our free entry and ‘pay as you feel’ means we have to think more about the largest audiences, rather than always promoting grassroots.

"But I have to say, they work just as hard in their musicianship as independent artists.

"They often use their own songs as a support, before their tribute set.

"Most well known musicians started in cover bands, so I don’t see why they are held with such indifference.

"The tills prove how popular they are. I think an eclectic mix of everything is healthy.

"I am also a firm believer that we are all in this together.

"Ticketed gigs only have their fans purchasing tickets. They have already purchased the merchandise.

"Free entry gives an opportunity for bands to engage with future fans, and purchase more merchandise. This has to be healthier for a band doesn't it?"

Julie says she has never prioritised profit, just surviving, and giving people an opportunity to play and be heard.

"I am witnessing a huge increase in requests to play as venues either disappear, become more niche or have to reduce nights," she said.

"It’s exhausting and upsetting replying to them all.

"Utility bills are frightening, stocking costs and staffing costs. Making staffing costs non VAT would be a lifesaver, and allow us to employ more people."

Matthanee Widhayapond, also known as Gig, owns The Golden Lion in Todmorden, where they have a gig every week and an open mic night every Thursday.

"After the pandemic it seems like people are only going to the professional and famous performers, and less local artists or amateur ones," she said.

"We've been doing very well after the rollercoaster in the last few years of the economic crisis, floods, Brexit, the pandemic and train strikes.

"We try to keep lower ticket prices even though the artist fees are higher.

"We book less bands but more DJs due to the price and energy sustainability.

"With a band you have four or five people involved, a sound engineer, travel, accommodation, food and a fee whereas a DJ is only one or two people.

"We also have less and less European bands because of the working visas, some events could be cancelled because of train strikes and people can’t travel.

"Prices generally have gone up but we couldn’t up our prices as we know people can’t afford it.

"So we have to stay having faith and keep the integrity. As my partner says, music is not for the faint heart."

Michael says more should be done to support the independent music sector and its role in acting as a pipeline to the national music scene.

"It gives opportunities for artists to play, for some it might give them the first opportunity," he says.

"It gives opportunities for sound engineers, lighting technicians etc to learn their trade.

"One of our sound engineers started working for us at 16 and he's currently finishing two weeks working on The Lion King in Singapore.

"It gives a huge introduction into the industry and yet it doesn't really get massively supported from the government or the sector as a whole.

"The number of arenas or large venues that have been built in this country is considerable, yet 115 grass roots venues closed last year.

"You're paying percentages at these bigger venues for booking fees, administration fees, services fees - a way to help smaller venues would be a 30p, 50p levy, which is nothing really.

"If an amp blows in a small venue, you're going to have to sell a lot of beer to pay for a new one.

"The industry as a whole is awash with money but it's not helping those at the bottom.

"There is a cross-party Parliamentary report going to be done about grassroots venues.

"It's something that could be addressed fairly easily but there's got to be a will to do it.

"Eighty per cent of Arts Council money goes to opera and classical music. I don't think that's a fair way to distribute it.

"It's undervaluing the role contemporary music plays in the country, financially as much as anything as it generates huge revenue as a business but it's not deemed as culturally significant."

Julie says she may have to look at alternative funding in order to keep going.

"Since this is my business, I have always avoided grants and volunteers," she says.

"But to survive in the future, I think I may have to apply for grants.

"I do believe we are a vital part of our community, and if that is a road I have to travel down to save us, I will have to."

"I think we can keep going," says Gig, "as we have been very fair to artists, staff and punters.

"It’s part of the English culture, we could be a cultural bridge for peace and understanding between cultures.

"The government could help with more support on some events that are good for communities but not making money."

"We're lucky as a borough that we've got some great venues in our area," says Michael, "way better than many other places.

"There's The Trades Club, The Golden Lion, Puzzle, Blind Pig, ourselves - all great places to see live music.

"For the price of a couple of pints or more, you can see live music close up, not on a huge stage or a long distance away.