Ben Benn, from Siddal, passed away suddenly at the age of 30 last August.

The dad-of-one loved rugby and had played for a host of local league and union teams including what was then Fax as well as Huddersfield Giants and Bradford Bulls.

Speaking to the Courier last year, Ben's mum Mandy Rathmell-Benn said she had been left "broken" by her son's death.

Ben Benn and his mum Mandy

"Everybody has said he always made everyone laugh," she said. "He was so witty and funny.

"He was a brilliant dad. He and his son had such a close bond."

A fundraiser set up in Ben’s memory raised thousands of pounds and a rugby match – the Ben Benn Cup - was organised in his honour.

