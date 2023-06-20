News you can trust since 1853
Inquest tomorrow for beloved Halifax rugby player Ben Benn who played for Bradford Bulls, Fax and Huddersfield Giants

An inquest hearing will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) after the death of a much-loved Halifax rugby player.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:35 BST

Ben Benn, from Siddal, passed away suddenly at the age of 30 last August.

The dad-of-one loved rugby and had played for a host of local league and union teams including what was then Fax as well as Huddersfield Giants and Bradford Bulls.

Speaking to the Courier last year, Ben's mum Mandy Rathmell-Benn said she had been left "broken" by her son's death.

Ben Benn and his mum MandyBen Benn and his mum Mandy
Ben Benn and his mum Mandy
"Everybody has said he always made everyone laugh," she said. "He was so witty and funny.

"He was a brilliant dad. He and his son had such a close bond."

A fundraiser set up in Ben’s memory raised thousands of pounds and a rugby match – the Ben Benn Cup - was organised in his honour.

The inquest hearing will take place at Bradford Coroner’s Court.

