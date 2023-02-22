Inspirational 11-year-old Alice raises thousands for Overgate Hospice after they cared for her mum

Alice Seaman

Alice Seaman’s mum Jenny was cared for at Overgate until she died in December last year, and in honour of the hospice’s care and support, she took part in Overgate’s annual Reindeer Run, which sees schools across Calderdale sign up for each child to take part.

Last year, the Reindeer Run raised £51,000 with 52 childcare settings taking part.

One of these schools was Salterhebble Junior and Infant, at which Alice, from Skirocat Green, took part and has amazed staff at the school and the hospice with her incredible sponsorship journey.

With the help of her friends and family, Alice raised £6,702 so far – more than some schools have managed.

Alice’s mum Jenny was a patient at Overgate’s inpatient unit.

The school supported Alice through her fundraising and even waited for her to arrive on the day of the Reindeer Run before setting off, as Alice had spent the night before with her mum at the hospice.

Kim Szyczak, ward manager on the inpatient unit, spent time caring for Jenny and her family and is one of the staff at the hospice who got to know Alice.

She said: “We cared for Jenny and had the pleasure of getting to know her family.

"It was a special time at the hospice but also a very difficult one for the families in our care, families like Alice and her dad, Richard, who would not be able to spend that special Christmas Day with their loved one.

"We made that time as magical as we could, and we hope the family have memories they can treasure forever of that time.

"We are so proud of Alice’s achievement. Raising such an incredible amount even as she was dealing with her mum being cared for at Overgate.

"Alice you are a superstar and we are so proud to call you part of the Overgate family”.

Alice said: “Overgate were very kind to my mummy and our family, they always wanted to help.

"I feel so happy that I raised so much and it makes me so proud that I want to cry sometimes.”

