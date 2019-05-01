Inspirational couple from Sowerby Bridge "over the moon" at grand total from latest fundraiser

The latest fundraising challenge by Sowerby Bridge couple Paul and Jane Bottomley has raised more than £4,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jane was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and has undergone a major operation and 18 weeks of chemotherapy.

From left: Mandy Davies, from Macmillan Cancer Support, Jane Bottomley, Paul Bottomley and their son James Bottomley and Adele Hopkins from Macmillan

A three-day coast-to-coast bike ride from Morecambe to Bridlington spanning 178 miles has raised £4,338, bringing their collective total raised for charity to over £60,000.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, where the couple's son James works, donated £1,000 as well as supplying a support van for the challenge.

"We're over the moon," said Paul. "We get so much support for every fundraiser.

"It's the second time we've done the coast-to-coast now, we also did it when Jane was diagnosed.

"It was a brilliant set-up, we enjoyed it just as as much as the first time, and the amount we've raised is brilliant.

"It makes it all worthwhile, and it takes our fundraising to over £60,000 now.

"We've just been talking about our next event. I would like to do the Three Peaks or maybe a hiking challenge - something we've not done before."

Paul said that Jane is doing well, but she needs to go for an operation in the next eight weeks.

"One of the big side effects of the treatment is that her sinuses have completely gone, so she needs an operation," Paul said.

"They've told her they have to operate very close to her brain, it's paper-thin, so she's a bit nervous about it. But she's a battler."