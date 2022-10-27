Nadia Sethi

She has now completely transformed her life and is aiming to walk over 150 miles in October for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Last year, Nadia, who suffers from a long-term health condition, was taking over 40 pills to manage her pain and had just been through a divorce. She was piling on more weight and her health was deteriorating. A few months ago, a close friend talked to her and told her things had to change, Nadia said:

“I was in a bad place and any physical activity left me in excruciating pain. After my divorce I felt like I was at rock bottom, my amazing friend talked to me and helped me realise I needed to take responsibility for my health.

Nadia Sethi

“It was the wakeup call I needed, I started eating the right things and exercising, it wasn’t easy but I’m so proud of how far I’ve come.

“Walking has helped me a lot, I started off with just walking around 6,000 steps a day, I’m now on around 15-20,000 per day.

“It’s been a slow and steady journey for me but the only pills I’m taking now are vitamins and I have the energy to live a full life. I’ve already lost 2 and a half stone and I’m planning to continue my journey!”

Part of Nadia’s life transformation included a new career, she started work as a Care Coordinator in the Upper Calder Valley Primary Care Network earlier this year. Nadia supports Hebden Bridge Group Practice, Todmorden Group Practice and Calder Community Practice, she is involved with ensuring people can access cancer support in the community and will be conducting patient’s cancer care reviews at the GP practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year Nadia had the opportunity to shadow the Macmillan teams at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, she saw first-hand the work of the charity in supporting people with cancer, this inspired her to want to fundraise for Macmillan, she said:

“As part of my role in the Primary Care Network working with the medical practices, I have shadowed Macmillan teams to get a better understanding of the issues that matter to people when they’re diagnosed with cancer.

“The experience opened my eyes to the range of support Macmillan provide - financial, emotional, practical - the charity does whatever it takes for the people they support.

“Because I was on a mission to get fitter, I spotted Macmillan’s ‘100 miles in October’ fundraising challenge and it caught my attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started the challenge on 1st October and I’ve been enjoying it more than I thought I would, I’m well over 100 miles now and have upped my target to 150 miles.”

Nadia has set herself a fundraising target of £300 and has already raised £270, she continues:

“I couldn’t have got through the past year and turned my life around without the support of my wonderful family, friends and colleagues. I’ve been totally blown away by their support of this Macmillan challenge.

“Everyone is touched by cancer in some way and it’s great to see people get behind this good cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad