International Women's Day event at The Trades Club was a "huge success"

The line-up for the event included spoken word poets, singer/songwriters and the band Pryzm.

The event will be hosted by Fiona Love and money raised was donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Fiona Pattison, from Inter-Arts said “Sunday night at The Trades Club was a huge success.

International Women's Day at The Trades Club

“It was truly an honour to watch everyone perform and the audience were amazing; from purring like a cat with Carol Hodge to dancing into the night with PRYZM.

“With Tallulah Howarth Creative, talking about the power of our ancestors with Eileen Wright, getting all romantic with the beautiful vocals from Sarah Courtney and the campaigner of truth with Dawn Bland, our super heroine of the night.

"The audience didn’t want to leave and neither did we!.Thank you.”