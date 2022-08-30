"It feels amazing" - Halifax musician World of Cupid signed to record label

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey, known as World of Cupid, released his debut album The World Is Yours last year.

The 19-year-old was born in Huddersfield but grew up in Sowerby Bridge and currently lived in Halifax town centre with his fiancée.

"It feels amazing knowing I have support and guidance, but most of all that people believe in me and my art," Harvey said of his record deal.

"We’re just going to keep pushing for greatness and refusing to take “no” for an answer. We are highly motivated, if opportunity doesn’t knock you may have to kick the door down yourself."

Harvey says music has been an obsession of his from a young age and credits his granddad as being a big influence for his career.

"I remember when I was younger I would record cover songs via the webcam on my friends laptop, I would sit there guitar in hand, strumming the only three chords I knew," he said.

"In my early teenage years I had discovered music production, I spent days and nights glued to my computer screen.

"I remember staying up all night, going to sleep at 4am, waking back up at 6:30am and rushing to school to later sleep through all my classes.

"I really have no-one else to credit my musical inspiration to other than my granddad, he’s been drumming all his life and watching him as child I was hypnotised.

"Looking back to when I was younger making music in my mother's house, I feel such sympathy for our neighbours, I would record anywhere and at any given time, I must’ve drove them crazy!

"I’m still striving to release as much quality content as I have been in recent years.

"Music means everything to me, it’s the most self expressive art there is, and if I can convey my thoughts and feelings in such a dynamic way and for someone to take such a liking to that, it means the world.

"Most kids feel very lost these days, I was one of them, I want to help guide them through the heartache and debris of whatever seems to be troubling them.

"If I can impact just one individual with my music, that’s reward enough."

Harvey says he is trying to create something new and different with his music, blending aspects and characteristics of pop punk, emo rap and hip-hop.

"The way I see it is if at least one person is bopping their head, then surely whatever noise is being projected from the stage is reassuring that I’m doing the correct thing," he said.

"I want to give an audience something to feel and something to believe in.

"Other than that, I may one day decide I want to make a country album - who knows?!

"I like all styles of music and I would feel discomfort knowing people only sought out my music to hear one thing and one thing only."

Harvey says Halifax is a great place in which to pursue his career in music.

"However, I can’t necessarily credit my location to the creation of my music," he said. "There’s not so much of a scene for what I’m trying to do.

"If anything I feel isolated as a musician. It’s somewhat a blessing and a curse.

"I’m happy to know I’m not following the crowd, however it’s somewhat harder to garner the audience I require to make such an impact in the industry.