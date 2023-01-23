When Sam Graham left the Royal Marines after 10 years service to follow his dream of opening a combat club, he started by renting space in local gyms with an aim to open his own facility within five years.

Within two years, he had opened MKM self-defence academy, in February 2020, but was forced to close one month later due to Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business navigated the on-off restrictions of the pandemic, with classes being held online, after which Sam pressed on with huge improvements to the club, including adding a fully functioning members only gym, changing rooms and showers.

Sam Graham at MKM Self Defence, Holmfield Mills, Halifax.

Since then, the club has gone from strength to strength and has established a strong community of members, with the club focusing on people's mental as well as physical health.

"From a personal point of view, combat and fitness in all elements has saved my life, helping my mental health stay focused and positive. I wanted to share this and help others," said Sam, 32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is very much a combat/self defence club with having the added bonus of a members only gym free with membership to use.

"I advocate "fit to fight" for all our members but the gym is just a good way of offering another need of the members in the same place with the same community which in turn keeps the support circle going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MKM Self Defence, Holmfield Mills, Halifax.

"We run self defence classes utilising techniques from different martial arts that work well but with our main focus on the Isreali self defence system of "Krav Maga" which a lot of special forces use around the world."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam says the club has become a hub for social connection and support.

"It has become a lot more than a self defence club and bigger in that aspect than I could ever imagine," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It keeps a lot of the members positive and creates a space for people to recover from isolation in Covid etc.

Sam Graham at MKM Self Defence, Holmfield Mills, Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think I would say I am most proud of the atmosphere and members that we have.

"When I say there is no ego in the club I truly mean it. Every member no matter the background or skill level will always help another member on their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our facility is second to none, clean and hygienic and every member seems to be house proud of the club.

"We will always keep improving the club both facility and level of instruction, but I think the growth of support and community is my aim.

Advertisement Hide Ad