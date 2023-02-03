The third and final series of the show has proved a huge hit with TV audiences this year, following the success of the previous two seasons, propelling Calderdale into the national spotlight once again.

Millions are set to tune into BBC One on Sunday night to watch the climax to the series, including Halifax MP Holly Lynch, who says she has been "utterly engrossed" by the drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had the privilege of being invited to the premier screening of the first episode in London which was in December, so the wait for episode two, to find out who had been taking ‘our Ryan’ to see Tommy in prison seemed painfully long!

Actress Sarah Lancashire, in her role as police Sgt Catherine Cawood, star of Sally Wainwright's hit TV drama Happy Valley, set and filmed around Halifax and Calderdale.

"I think everyone is bracing themselves for a showdown between Catherine and Tommy Lee Royce in the final episode!

"I think we’re all desperate to see Ryan, who is played so incredibly well by Rhys Connah, safe and sound with Tommy back behind bars."

Holly says the show's down-to-earth realism has been a major factor in its success.

"Police officers I speak to tell me that it’s the most true to life police drama on TV and I know that Sally Wainwright goes to great lengths in having police advisors on-set to try and make sure that is the case, so it’s a fascinating window into police work for viewers.

Holly Lynch MP and Craig Whittaker MP

"But it also shines a spotlight onto some of the problems and criminality which are in all of our towns and communities, often going under the radar like modern slavery and domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The storyline of a girl who tries to escape from a window in a block of flats having been the victim of a drugs gang who were using her property as part of their operations, we’re currently trying to get Ministers to look what is called ‘cuckooing’ to see what more needs to be done to protect people from this type of exploitation which is so often hidden, so Happy Valley has helped to bring that into focus."The drama is so well written and we have been gripped by these characters for years now. Sally Wainwright knows just how to keep viewers on the very edge of their seats and the scene in episode two where you don’t know if Catherine is going to confront Claire as she lingers outside the coffee shop is just one brilliant example of that.

"Jess Philips, the MP for Birmingham Yardley, has also been watching the show and always says it’s like she forgets to breath from the moment it starts to the moment it ends and I think we all feel a bit like that!"

Craig Whittaker, MP for the Calder Valley, has not seen any of the final series yet, but says it has helped to put the area on the map.

"I'm a huge fan but cannot stand to be drip fed!," he said. "I'm a binge watcher, so will watch the whole thing together after the final has aired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven't watched it (the third series) yet, and have done really well to stay away from spoilers!

"It's a great show that promotes my wonderful constituency. Everybody I meet talks to me about it and it has raised the profile of our area immensely.

"Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and also Last Tango in Halifax has boosted tourism to the whole area where we now see visitors coming from all parts of the UK as well as from other countries.

"It has a superb writer in Sally Wainwright, an excellent cast and beautiful surrounding countryside - a fabulous cocktail for success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy Valley is one of several hit TV shows to have been filmed in Calderdale, along with Gentleman Jack, Last Tango In Halifax and Ackley Bridge.

And Holly says Happy Valley has played a vital part in making the borough such an attractive place for TV and film productions.

"The show has been massive for Calderdale and when you consider the film and television productions which have become a regular feature across our area, those productions are bringing in jobs, skills and opportunities to local people and businesses," Holly said.