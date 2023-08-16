News you can trust since 1853
"It is has become a beloved spot within Elland" - Book swap project to mark first birthday with party this Saturday

The Elland book swap project is celebrating its first birthday with a party on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read

The project started with the adoption of an old phone box by Elland Round Table, using sponsorship donations from Spa Well Allotments to restore the box to its former glory.

All the metalworking, painting, windows, shelving and its mosaic were produced and donated from within the local community.

The swap functions on book donations from local people and a group of helpers to keep it tidy.

Dave Needham at the Elland book swap phonebox, on it's first anniversaryDave Needham at the Elland book swap phonebox, on it's first anniversary
"It is has become a beloved spot within Elland,” said David Needham, from the project, “with writers leaving copies of their own books, artists featuring it in their work and crafter's leaving handmade bookmarks too.

"In the past year since it's opening there have been Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day events, all organised by the helpers.”

Celebrations are taking place at from 10am outside the book swap before moving to Project Colt at Bridgefield Mills, Elland from 10.45am, where there will be book readings, theatre production, cake and a mosaic workshop.

Everyone is welcome to join.

