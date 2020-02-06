“It just beggars belief” - Patients blast decision to close GP surgeries in Halifax

Health chiefs in Calderdale have defended their decision to close three GP’s surgeries.

The Meadow Dale Group Practices in Elland, Sowerby Bridge and Ovenden, operated by Virgin Care Services, will close down in March. Michelle Hills, of Norland, has been a patient at the Sowerby Bridge surgery since 2015. “There was a consultation meeting in Sowerby Bridge in December which a lot of people attended, and we were told the contract had been put up for tender.

Dale Group Practice closing. Patients Robert Hills, Michelle Hills and Amelia Bedford, seven, outside Allan House Health Centre, Sowerby Bridge.

“A lot of patients can’t get in at another surgery because they are not in that area.

“There’s only one other in Sowerby Bridge but it’s one that a lot of people left to come here.

“There was a patient satisfaction survey done in Calderdale recently, and that surgery came bottom of the list.

“I know a retired doctor who said this could cause a real crisis and that people are going to end up going to A&E.

Allan House Health Centre, Sowerby Bridge.

“A lot of us are on repeat prescriptions, which we won’t be able to get.

“It just beggars belief. It has and is causing a lot of anguish, it’s so upsetting.

“It’s been a fabulous surgery, the staff, the GP’s and the nurses are all fantastic.”

The NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group said the APMS contracts were not good value for money, costing up to double the amount of regular GP contracts, and not enough patients had registered with the APMS practices across Calderdale.

Dr Steven Cleasby, of Calderdale CCG

The practices were planned to provide GP services for 18,000 patients but they only have around 10,000.

They also said because the APMS contracts are short term, it is difficult to employ permanent GPs and they have been reliant on locum GPs which costs more money. Halifax MP Holly Lynch said: “I met with the CCG to discuss the closures just last week. I understand the CCG’s decision as these private contracts have been incredibly costly and not represented the joined up approach we would like to see, however it is clear that this has caused upset and confusion for many patients which is why we cannot allow this to happen again.

“I want to ensure that the remaining practices in the area will have the capacity to take on so the extra patients and that patients do not feel that waiting times to see a GP are getting longer. The CCG assured me that the patients affected will be kept fully informed about the changes and be given a proper choice over which practice they will now attend.” In a statement, independent charity Healthwatch Calderdale said: “We have been talking to Calderdale CCG about the potential changes at Meadow Dale Group Practice, Park Community Practice and Calder Community Practice in Todmorden over the last six months, as we were keen to make sure that the CCG understood the impact this would have on patients of these practices.

“We have reviewed the CCGs consultation report, which says they received feedback from 832 patients, many of whom expressed concerns about increased distances to their GP surgery, and whether or not new practices would have capacity to see them, as well as worries about the reasons behind the change. “As we understand it, the CCG will be writing to every person who is registered at any of the closing practices to tell them that they have been re-registered at another surgery. This new surgery will be the one closest to their home.

“If patients aren’t happy with where they have been re-registered, they will be given information about choosing a different practice and registering there. All records will be transferred to the new practice. “We know that this can be a daunting prospect for many people, especially those with long term health problems who have developed relationships with doctors and nurses at their current GP practice. All surgeries who have committed to registering new patients are aware of this and are working with the CCG to make sure that the transition is as seamless as possible.

“However, if any readers have problems with this transition, we encourage them to get in touch with us at Healthwatch Calderdale so we can work with that person, the practice and the CCG to get this ironed out. Contact us on 01422 399433 or email info@healthwatchcalderdale.co.uk.”

CCG Chair, Dr Steven Cleasby said: “We had a great response to our consultation we would like to thank everyone that took part and shared their thoughts with us, whether this was at one of our drop-in meetings or completing our survey. “We really valued your feedback and by engaging with us, you have helped shape the way in which we invest our finite resources to the maximum benefit of everyone in Calderdale. “We appreciate that this may be a worrying time for some people, but please be assured that no one will be left without access to GP services. “We will write again to all affected households with more information and where appropriate let people know which new GP practice we have registered them with. “If anyone is unhappy with the practice we match them with, they are free to choose to register with another GP practice that serves their area. “In the meantime everyone should continue to book and attend appointments as normal with their current GP practice.”