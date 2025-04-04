"It made a world of difference" - Family of 11-year-old boy treated for brain tumour fundraising for gaming carts at Calderdale Royal Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of an 11-year-old boy who was treated for a brain tumour are fundraising for a new gaming cart on the children's ward at Calderdale Royal Hospital, where his journey began following the shock diagnosis.

Leanne and Russell Barlow's son Louie was admitted to Calderdale Royal children’s ward following an MRI scan.

Louie was diagnosed with a brain tumour and acute hydrocephalus after starting to feel poorly in December with headaches and vomiting. Two previous A and E visits had discounted the symptoms as a reaction to the nasal flu vaccine or a virus.

Louie was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary for a gruelling 13-and-a-half hour operation to remove the tumour.

Louie Barlow

Following a three week wait, the family was told the tumour was benign, although Louie was diagnosed with swelling of the optic nerves and is now under the care of St James’s Hospital and LGI and is having regular MRI and eye scans at both.

"Once Louie was well enough to leave his bed, he would go to the playroom in his wheelchair and would lose himself in the games on the Xbox,” said his mum Leanne.

She says having access to the gaming cart made a huge difference to his experience there, and now wants more children to benefit from them.

"We didn’t realise Halifax didn’t have one so decided to fundraise,” she said.

Louie with his mum and dad

Gaming carts are built explicitly for the medical environment by the charity TheRockinR, who started the charity after their son Reece sadly passed away of a brain tumour aged 11.

The charity aims to provide fun and smiles to children and young people spending time in hospitals and hospices throughout the UK.

"They take away the anxiety and give distraction and sense of home comforts,” Leanne said.

"They are also used by siblings visiting and are movable, so can be taken and used at the bedside of children too sick or weak to visit the play room.

"Louie has had three lumbar punctures where he's been fasting and the carts take their minds off being hungry or scared.

"It made a world of difference watching him relax into a game and forget the stressful situation he was in.

"We are so proud of Louie, he's been so brave throughout. His name means warrior and that is now his nickname.”

Leanne says the family, who live in Huddersfield, have been to "hell and back".

"We have had to stay strong for Louie and not show our anguish," she said.

"We have cried when he's slept or in a private room with nurses who have held our hands throughout.

"Our journey began at Halifax but has been in LGI and Jimmy's the rest of the time, which is why myself and Russell personally bought a cart for LGI. They had one but it was constantly in use."

Leanne and Russell’s fundraiser has nearly reached the £5,000 target and any extra money raised will be used to upgrades the consoles and games at Leeds General Infirmary.

"We have been blown away by the kindness and generosity of family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and clients," said Leanne, who works for Charnock Bates estate agents in Halifax.

"It will mean so much to provide an actual physical device that can be used. We know first hand the difference this will make."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/leanne-barlow-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL.