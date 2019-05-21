"It was a great way to honour Thea" - Mum from Hebden Bridge takes part in Great Manchester Run

A mum from Hebden Bridge who took part in the Great Manchester Run says it was a great way to honour her daughter.

Gabriella Walker participated in memory of her daughter Thea and to raise money and awareness for the Forget Me Not Hospice that helped care for her.

Thea Walker

Thea, who died in February, aged two years and nine months, had a progressive metabolic disease called Niemann Pick Type A, which affects the way fats, liquids, and cholesterol are stored or removed from the body.

But the support the family received from the Forget Me Not Hospice inspired Gabriella to try and raise money for them.

Gabriella estimates she has raised around £4,500 in total from taking part in the run.

She said: "We had such a great day. It was so much fun and we all did really well.

"I did it in 54 minutes, which I am pleased with. Six of us ended up actually running together for Forget Me Not - my brother and sister and a friend of a friend joined us at the last minute for support, and we met up with one of the other Forget Me Not runners as well, who had signed up independently.

"It was a really great day and a great way to honour Thea, especially being so close to her birthday, which was on May 10.

"I think I might try the half marathon for her next year."