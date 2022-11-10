"It was a massive honour" - Halifax's Hannah Cockroft on receiving her OBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle

The seven-time Paralympic gold medal-winner, who was previously made an MBE in the 2013 New Year’s Honours list, has been honoured in the Queen' s New Year's Honours List for services to athletics.

The wheelchair racer from Halifax has won seven Paralympic gold medals to date, and holds the world records for the 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres and 1500 metres, along with Paralympic records for 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres and 800 metres.

She received her OBE on Tuesday, and was watched at the ceremony by her mum Rachel, dad Graham and fiancée Nathan Maguire.

She said: “The day was wonderful on a whole.

"We had the opportunity to drive up the royal mile and into the castle gates and then there was chance to see parts of the castle before going into the investiture.

"I’ve never been into Windsor Castle before so it was great to get the chance to go inside - it was beautiful!

"When it was my turn to go into the investiture room, Princess Anne asked me if I was still training and what for, she asked me if there had been any increase in participation for para athletics over the last 10 years and if that has made my competitions harder.

"She asked if I’m aiming for the Paris Paralympic Games and then wished me luck.

"It was all over very quickly but she was very friendly and interested in my career.

"It felt very surreal to be in the castle, it was so amazing to look around and see rooms that aren’t usually open to the public, and it was lovely to have my family so close.

"Whilst I received my honour they were just stood to my side, where as when I received my MBE in 2013 they were sat amongst a crowd so couldn’t really see me at the front.

"It was a massive honour to be there and to be recognised for a sport I still love.”

