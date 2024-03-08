'It was an honour to meet him': Calderdale pub hosts visit from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today
The Sun Inn in Rastrick hosted a visit from Rishi Sunak this morning.
He was joined by MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker and the Conservative candidate for the Calder Valley constituency for the next general election, Vanessa Lee.
Lance De Block, landlord at The Sun Inn, said: “It was an honour to meet the Prime Minister and thank him for all that he did over the furlough as that kept my staff and business going.
"We had a little chat. It was nice to put Rastrick on the map.”
Mr Whittaker said: “Brilliant turn out and atmosphere. Thank you Lance and your whole team.”
As reported by the Courier, a convoy of cars including a blue light escort thought to be for the Prime Minister were spotted in Brighouse and Halifax yesterday.
He was known to have been visiting other businesses in the area yesterday including in Ossett and Holmfirth.