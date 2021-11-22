“It was the send-off Frank would have wanted” - Memorial service for former footballer Frank Worthington

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 8: Bolton Wanderers striker Frank Worthington looks on before a League Division Two match against Brighton at Goldstone Ground on October 8, 1977, Bolton were promoted to Division One as champions that 1977/78 season. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

Around 300 people attended the service, including former England manager Sam Allardyce and ex-England international Peter Reid, both of whom were former team-mates of Frank.

The Halifax-born forward died aged 72 in March following a long illness. He won eight England caps and played for the likes of Huddersfield, Bolton, Birmingham and Southampton, possessing extravagant skill and ability.

Frank’s brother Dave said: “The Vicar walked in with the family, and we had Darren Lee, who is an Elvis impersonator, with all his Elvis gear on, singing How Great Thou Art, which was a really stunning hymn to start with.

Family and friends gather at Halifax Minster before the Frank Worthington memorial service

“He also sang My Way part way through the service, which was a favourite of Frank’s.

“Sam Allardyce made a speech about him with some nice stories, Peter Reid was very funny with his stories, then Frank’s oldest granddaughter Maia read a eulogy that she read at the funeral which was absolutely beautiful.

“It was absolutely brilliant, to have Elvis in the church singing and get all the congregation singing with him was fantastic.

“It was a brilliant send off for Frank. It was to celebrate his life, we wanted people to go out of there happy, which is what Frank would have wanted.

“Then we all went to Halifax Town afterwards for a drink and to share more stories, and Elvis was on there as well.

“It finished up as more of a party. It was nice going back to The Shay.

“Gordon Taylor, ex chairman of the Professional Footballers Association, came, and a few pals of his like Stevie Walsh and Martin Dobson, who played with Frank in the England team.

“There were a lot of old friends and it was a really good send-off.

“A group of Leicester fans came up with a beautiful wreath which they asked if they could place in the church and stayed for a few drinks.

“All in all, it was the send-off Frank would have wanted.”

Sam Allardyce arrives as family and friends gather at Halifax Minster for the Frank Worthington memorial service