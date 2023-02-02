The dramatic incident occurred at the end of December and saw the garden of the neighbouring vicarage collapse into Luddenden Brook, resulting in some flooding at St Mary's Church.

The collapse caused in a blockage to the water course that had diverted some of the river flow through a gap in the church wall, causing flooding to the undercroft.

But a report from a geotechnical consultant shows that it is now safe to re-open church.

Major landslide below the Old Vicarage, across the stream from St Mary's, Luddenden

The report says the likelihood of further slippage is quite low due to the nature of the bedrock.

Revd Ian Sparks, from the church, said: "I am pleased that we are able to gather for worship back in the church building on Sunday.

"We have been shown something that is often said in sermons but not fully understood - 'The church is not the building but the people of God gathered wherever they are'.

"We have enjoyed the different setting of meeting in the wonderful Luddenden CE School who very kindly opened their hall for us every Sunday in January.

"The numbers in the congregation didn't drop, and all ages were present and involved because we really were all in it together.

"The atmosphere was great in the hall but, St Mary's Church building is a special place, a thin place were prayer and worship over the centuries has seeped into the stone.

"So, it will be great to be back and to be open and available for everyone in the community once again, flood warnings permitting!"