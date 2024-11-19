Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy

A Hebden Bridge boxing club says it would mean everything to them if they can reach their fundraising goal and move to a new flood-resilient community hub.

Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy is based at Perseverance Mill in Todmorden but is in the final stages of raising funds to move into the ground floor of The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge, a community space that flooded in 2015 and has remained closed since.

The academy are working to refurbish it into not only their new home but also a flood-resilient community hub.

Josie McNamara, general manager of the academy, says it would be a much-needed space where people could exercise and socialise.

"We’ve launched a Crowdfunder campaign which is running through November to help us raise the final 10 per cent of our funding target," Josie said.

"We would be absolutely over the moon if we managed it.

"Reaching our £32,000 target would be a huge relief - it’s a substantial amount and a challenging goal, but achieving it would mean everything to us.

"The support from local businesses, our community, and especially our members and volunteers, has been incredible.

"This Crowdfunding target is the final piece of our overall £320,000 goal - when we hit that, we can start work pretty much straight away but we really want to reach our goal before the Crowdfunding deadline on November 30.

"We're also very lucky to have match funding from Aviva, so every £1 donated is doubled, making our target feel within reach."

On Saturday, club members ran a marathon distanced relay between their old premises in Eastwood and the new location in Hebden Bridge, while there was also a bake aale at the ground floor of the Trades Club.

"One club member is rowing 100km, another is swimming 10km, and all our young people are taking on a month-long burpee challenge," Josie said.

"To cap it all off, we’ll host a pub quiz at the Albert Pub in Hebden on Friday, November 29 at 8pm."

Josie says relocating would be transformative for both the academy and the Hebden Bridge community.

She added: "For us, it means a chance to operate from a fully accessible, flood-resilient, central space, allowing more people to participate, including those who couldn’t reach us in our previous, hard-to-access location.

"This relocation means we can really expand what we do, enabling us to work more with schools, those who can't access school, young people, older adults, and everyone in between.

"By providing dedicated spaces for physical activity, socialising, and support, we’re addressing a real need especially for young people in the upper valley.

"The project also brings a significant building back into community use - everyone knows and loves the Trades right?

"And we are excited to re-open the ground floor again after nearly nine years since it flooded."

If you would like to donate, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/npba.