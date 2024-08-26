"Anything can happen on the day in sport, I think I'm in a good place to hopefully perform well."

Megan Shackleton

Megan Shackleton has the chance to write her own fairytale story at the Paris Paralympics.

The Todmorden table tennis star, 25, who studies English Literature at Sheffield University, will be going for gold in the women’s class 4 singles as well as the mixed class 7 doubles with Tom Matthews.

It will be her second Paralympic Games, having won bronze in the women's team class 4-5 at the Tokyo games.

"It was really, really special," she says.

"We were incredibly lucky the games still went ahead with Covid going on.

"It was a great experience and really special I was able to come away with a medal.

"It was strange, with the arenas being empty, but we still felt a lot of support from home and friends and family were able to watch.

"It wasn't too different to some of the other tournaments we play because we don't generally draw in a massive crowd, but I think Paris will be very, very different for sure."

Megan says the fact this won't be her first Paralympics means she knows what to expect at the event.

"I definitely think that'll be helpful, understanding what it's like at a multi-sport event, having lots of other athletes around and the noise that comes with that," she says.

"But I definitely feel prepared, especially having gone to Tokyo.

"Paris will be a new experience but I'm really excited."

Megan attended Castle Hill Primary before going on to Todmorden High School.

She regularly attended Todmorden Swimming Club and Todmorden Tennis Club, switching from one sport to the other after fracturing her spine in a machinery–related accident at the age of nine, although she returned to the pool after her accident, winning medals in National Championships.

And the sport helped provide the spark of inspiration that has helped Megan to where she is now.

"I really looked up to Rebecca Adlington," she says.

"I remember watching her at the 2008 Olympics. I was stil swimming at the time and I saw her win two golds and it made me want to follow in those footsteps."

Megan started playing table tennis at the age of 12 at a Playground to Podium event in Leeds.

She goes to Paris in terrific form, having won gold at her last four tournaments

"I've had a pretty good year so far," she says.

"I got a gold in Texas at the start of the year, I went to Brazil the next week and got gold, which was really cool.

"And then I followed that up in Kazakhstan and Poland, so it's been a really good season so far and I think having to play those extra tournaments to get over the line, I've really found some rhythm and what was working well for me.

"I've put a lot of hard work in, I'm in a good place and I feel positive.

"I definitely think I've done a lot of improving in the last cycle, I've evolved my game a lot and I do have that experience of the previous games under my belt.

"Anything can happen on the day in sport, I think I'm in a good place to hopefully perform well."

When asked where she feels she has improved as a player since Tokyo, Megan says: "As an overall match player, I think I've consolidated what works for me really well.

"I know the routines, the set-ups and the points at certain times that help me get over the line probably more than I did before, and I think that's what helped me finish off or claw back games a lot more.

"Psychologically, I make sure I conduct myself in a way where people can't really read your body language.

"In a match, I try and keep neutral or positive body language, just to express that I'm still in the match and that I know that anything can chage at any time.

"That's a huge percentage margin for me."

Another area Megan tries to gain an advantage is by trying to switch off from table tennis and focus on her English Literature degree.

"I'm currently halfway through, I took leave at the start of the year because I was away every other week," she says.

"But I'll be starting back in February to finish my second year.

"I quite like just working on all aspects of myself and I want to make sure that, when the time does come when hopefully I choose to retire on my own terms. that I am prepared for later life.

"Also, I do find that studying helps my concentration, which does pay off in table tennis, so I do feel like they help each other.

"I always enjoyed reading but I had really good teachers that fuelled that fire a bit and them being so passionate about it, it's rubbed off on me.

"I enjoy switching off with a good book and just getting transported somewhere else."

Megan is under no illusions though that there will be plenty of strong players standing in her way of going from bronze to gold.

"It's definitely getting tougher and tougher all the time and the girls are always improving," she says.

"But I think I'm in a good position myself this year and I've shown some good performances.

"But it is the Paralympic Games and there's going to be a lot of exceptional players I'll be up against.

"Fingers crossed it'll be a good tournament but it's sport and it can be a bit unpredictable."

Sixteen years on from watching Rebecca Adlington win gold, Megan could be about to do the same, raising the question of what that young girl in Todmorden would think if she could see herself now.

"I think that's a really nice thought because she'd be really proud and excited," Megan says.

"It would be quite inspiring to know that everything I've been through from growing up, with my accident to everything along the way, that it's been worth it.

"And with the support of my friends and family, it's just really special I've been able to make it happen with their help."

That fairytale story? it might be about to come true.

"It would mean the world, it's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid," she says.

"I know everyone goes to the games with that dream, but to make it a reality is something completely different.

"It would be really, really special and I'd just be proud to be able to do it for my friends and family as well and all the people that have supported me along the way."

Table tennis starts at the Paralympics on Thursday, August 29.