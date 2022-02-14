"It's a massive tribute to him" - Walk in memory of Frank Worthington raises more than £50,000 for charity

145 Huddersfield Town fans braved the West Yorkshire terrain to complete the 22-mile Worthington Walk, sponsored by Deliveree, before their home match against Hull City in October 2021 to raise funds for charity in memory of club legend Frank Worthington.

The route spanned 22-miles from Elland Road to the John Smith’s Stadium via FC Halifax Town’s The Shay, and participants included Town Ambassador Michael Hefele and around 30 members of the Worthington family.

The result of their incredible efforts was a cheque presentation to both charities, seeing them receive £26,399.43 each.

Cheque presentation

Both charities were invited to the John Smith’s Stadium to be presented with their cheques by Club Ambassador Andy Booth, and Frank’s brother, Dave Worthington.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Community Fundraiser, Julie Lee, commented: “Following a difficult year for people with dementia, we are in awe of those who took part in the Worthington Walk and thrilled that were one of the beneficiaries.

“The money raised will enable us to reach more people through our vital services, like the Dementia Connect support line, which is 0333 150 3456.

“Our services have been used more than six million times since March 2020 and have been a lifeline to thousands, but there are so many more who urgently need our help.”

Frank Worthington

Yorkshire Air Ambulance Corporate and Partnerships Manager, Katie Collinson, said: “We would like to thank HTAFC for choosing us as one of the beneficiaries of the Worthington Walk and for their continued support and generosity over the years.

“We would also like to a say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the event and those who got up at the crack of dawn to walk the 22 miles from Leeds to Huddersfield.

“It costs £12,000 a day to keep both of Yorkshire’s Air Ambulances maintained, and in the air, and the money raised will help greatly towards the vital funding of our service.

“Support from local businesses and communities are the life-blood of our charity.”

Dave Worthington added: “You’ve got to give all those who took part in the Walk credit for not only taking part but raising all of this money as well. It’s an unbelievable figure – I never thought we’d get to that or anywhere near that.