The January Daily Dip is in its sixth year and sees swimmers take to the cold water to raise money for Crisis, the UK's homelessness charity.

So far the events have raised approximately £128,000 for homeless and displaced people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill Tinsdeall is one of the swimmers taking part in this year’s daily dip.

Gill Tinsdeall

Gill does her dipping where she can including around her home in Huddersfield, in dipping barrels and she is hoping to take a scenic dip at Gaddings Dam near Todmorden.

She said: “I started cold water swimming three years ago during lockdown with a friend as a way to keep a bit of sanity when homeschooling the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I heard about the daily dip and ice breaker challenge and joined the daily dip last year.

"It started on January 1 and will go straight through to January 31. It's really hard in the weather we are having this year with all the wind and the rain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the dippers Ronika dipping at Gaddings Dam.

Last year’s brave swimmers raised £30,000 for Crisis UK. The January Daily Dip is part of Crisis UK’s Icebreaker Challenge. Every penny raised will go to support the vital work of the UK’s leading organisation fighting the growing problem of homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not a challenge,” said Gill. “We say we're taking a vigil into the cold.

"It’s a time to think about people who don't have homes and somewhere to keep warm, those people who are sofa surfing or on the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a luxury to get warm and dry and we are choosing when we can get out into the cold.

I started cold water swimming three years ago during lockdown with a friend as a way to keep a bit of sanity when homeschooling the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I heard about the daily dip and ice breaker challenge and joined the daily dip last year.”

Money raised from the daily dip will go to Crisis UK, who says across the UK on any given night in 2023, 300,000 households could be experiencing the worst forms of homelessness including sleeping on the streets, sofa surfing and living in temporary accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad