How the station could look

Plans for Elland Rail Station have been granted planning permission by Calderdale Council’s planning services and it could open in 2025.

Richard Bradley, CEO of Acceptcards, of Briggate, Elland, said “It’s fantastic news to hear that planning permission has been given to build Elland’s train station.

"We moved our head office from Halifax to the town over a decade ago and plans for Elland to have a rail link was a hot topic then.

"You see from around the UK when a new station is introduced to an area investment follows, this in turn will see Elland become an attractive prospect to work and live which can only be good for our town.“We are proud to serve our partners across the UK from Elland, but having a regular train service with links to and from Leeds, Manchester and London will be great for our business, when we welcome visitors to our offices their train travel won’t stop in Huddersfield, Halifax or Leeds followed by a taxi ride, it will bring them directly to Elland, as I say a big benefit our organisation but I can see it will be even better for Elland and the wider community, it will make Calderdale stronger."

Louise Furness, chief people officer at Marshalls Group at Lowfields Business Park in Elland, said: "We’d really welcome the new Elland new train station. As well as making it easier for our people, and potential recruits, to get to work without a car, it would also mean that more of us could switch to public transport as a more sustainable option.”

Alisdair Couper, managing director of Terberg, based on Lowfields Business Park in Elland, said: "We see the approval of the station at Elland as a big opportunity to recruit people from further afield to work in the Elland area.

"With a large number of vacancies available currently, the railway will open up a gateway for commuters.

"Our own staff also frequently travel on company business so the ease of getting to and from the main rail network and the ability to “leave your care” at the office will be a vast improvement to the always full Halifax or Huddersfield car parks."

Stephen Waring, chair of the Halifax and District Rail Action Group, welcomed the announcement, saying : "This is a welcome advance in the battle to get Elland station opened.

"It has been a long process. We now expect the station to be open to passengers before the end of 2025. Any further delay would be unacceptable.

"The station will be good news for local people for access to work and leisure.

"Served by the trains that stop on Manchester-Brighouse-Leeds and Bradford-Huddersfield routes the service will bring in visitors and benefit the local economy in Elland and across Calderdale."HADRAG wants to see these services further developed in the future, increased frequency and serving more destinations."

Victoria Porritt, councillor for Elland, said: "This news has been a long time coming and I'm delighted that Elland is one step closer to having a railway station again.

"I have spoken to so many residents who will benefit from being able to walk to the station to commute to work, rather than currently having to get to Halifax, Brighouse or Huddersfield before they can get on a train.

"Of course, we have lots of businesses based in Elland as well and it will be really positive for their staff to have more active travel options.

"It will also be a positive factor for any new businesses looking for a place where they can grow and thrive.

"Currently Elland is the only town in Calderdale without a railway station and I do think it has held us back for too many years.

"I'm really excited that this, along with the imminent town centre redevelopment work, will be a great boost to Elland's economy.

"Thousands of Elland residents will live within walking distance of the station and that is going to be a positive change for the whole town."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Combined Authority said: “Once built, the new Elland Railway Station is going to transform access to Elland town centre – bringing huge benefits to local residents, businesses and the wider community. It’s therefore fantastic that plans have been approved.