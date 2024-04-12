"It’s going to be quite the year" - Halifax MP Holly Lynch announces pregnancy with second child
Halifax MP Holly Lynch and her husband Chris Walker have announced they are expecting their second child this summer.
The Labour MP welcomed her first son back in 2018.
Ms Lynch shared: “All being well, I’m really pleased to say that my family and I will be welcoming our second little boy in the late summer. It’s going to be quite the year!”
She was first elected as the MP for Halifax at the 2015 General Election.
She has served as Opposition Deputy Chief Whip in the House of Commons since 2023.
Ms Lynch married Mr Walker in December 2014.