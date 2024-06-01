Maggie at her leaving do last Friday

A woman from West Vale says she has had a great career after retiring following 47 years working in the NHS.

Margaret Hirst, from West Vale, known as Maggie, started work on April, 6 1977 at the Halifax School of Nursing and after qualifying, worked nights at Halifax General as a registered nurse.

In 1990, as district nurse liaison, Maggie helped with the computerisation of referrals whilst sharing an office with a woman who had started setting up nurses in special schools.

"She needed someone to cover maternity leave, so I did two days shadowing the nurse who was there and went straight in on my own, and from the first day, I knew that was what I wanted to do.

"The kids were just amazing.

"We were there for their medical needs so they could access the curriculum and I worked in special schools ever since.

"The staff are fantastic and I just love the kids."

Maggie worked at Highbury School, Rastrick and Ravenscliffe Secondary School before moving to Woodbank Special School, Luddendenfoot, where she retired on Friday, May 24 with a farewell party.

"I'm just a bit overwhelmed with it all," she said.

"People kept saying what a difference I'd made and I didn't realise.

"I had a party on the Saturday and some of the parents came.

"It's just been wonderful.

"There has been sad times, because we have lost children, but on the whole it's just been a great career and I have nothing to regret at all.

"To think parents put their trust in you to care for their children, some of them are non-verbal, some of them are what we call PMLD's (profound and multiple learning difficulties), where they're in a wheelchair and have substantial medical needs, and for them to trust me with them has just been great, absolutely wonderful.

"I don't care for the way the NHS is going these days so I thought 'well, I'm 66, I can go now, so I did'."

When asked what her plans for retirement are, Maggie said: "At the moment I'm just relaxing back.

"I haven't really got any plans as such, apart from spending time with my family and in the garden, normal stuff you do when you retire.