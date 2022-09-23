'It's ridiculous' - traders react to councillor's idea to rename historic Halifax Borough Market after Queen

As reported by the Courier, a motion has been put forward asking Calderdale Council to give the market, which is in the process of millions of pounds of renovation work, a new name in honour of the late Queen.

But stallholders say the idea is a non-starter.

Sean Sutcliffe, from Toffee Smiths sweet stall and President of the Halifax Borough Market’s Tenants’ Association, said: “It's a nice sentiment but we already have an association with the Royal Family.

Sean Sutcliffe, President of the Halifax Borough Market Traders' Association and from Toffee Smith's sweet stall, with the plaque commemorating the opening of Halifax Borough Market

"Queen Elizabeth's grandparents opened the market in 1896 and named it then.

"It would have to be voted for by the tenants. It would be interesting to see what they voted for."

Julie Dorsey, from S and J Dorsey Butchers said there was once talk of renaming the market the Halifax Victorian Market.

"No disrespect to her, I love The Queen, but I don't think they should change the name,” she said. “Everyone knows it as Halifax Borough Market."

Arthur Dow from Grosvenors Butchers

Dawn Milner of Baby Bunting said: "It's ridiculous. There's over 100 years of history here. They shouldn't change that.”

And Eileen Billington, of Adrian Sacks Curtains and Soft Furnishings added: "Why not rename The Piece Hall? Or The Woolshops? Why do they want to rename the market?"

Joanne Walsh has run Coletta's Snack Bar in the market for 20 years. She said: “"I love The Queen. I've got pictures up of her but I don't think they should rename the market.”

And Arthur Dow, one of the owners of Grosvenors Butchers who has been working there for 44 years, said: “No, it doesn't make sense.

Joanne Walsh from Coletta's Snack Bar

"She was a super woman and the whole country is proud of her but I don't think they should change the name."

Halifax Borough Market was opened by the then Duke and Duchess of York on July 25, 1896.

More than £5m from the Government’s Future High Streets fund is being used to improve the Victorian market hall.

Councillor Howard Blagbrough, a councillor for Brighouse, has put forward the motion to rename the market once the renovation is complete to commemorate Her Majesty’s life.