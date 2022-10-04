"It's such a buzzing place to start as a band now" - The Orielles on Halifax, success and the future

Their debut album Silver Dollar Moment was released to rave reviews in 2018, with follow-up Disco Volador released two years later.

‘Tableau’ is released on October 7, the same day they will play at Stoller Hall in Manchester, while the band will head out on tour next year.

"We're super-proud of our third record," said drummer Sidonie Hand-Halford, whose sister is bassist and vocalist Esmé Hand-Halford, with guitarist and vocalist Henry Carlyle Wade completing the trio.

The Orielles - Esmé Hand-Halford, Sidonie Hand-Halford and Henry Carlyle Wade

"We're in a position where we're as creative as we've ever been, the three of us playing together and writing together is ever-expanding and growing and progressing.

"We're just super, super excited to get out there and play this new album out live, get back on the festival and gigging circuit."

Henry was born in Halifax and lived there until recently; Sid and Esme were born in Manchester but moved to Halifax when they were younger.

All spent their formative years in Halifax.

Sid was at Ryburn High School, and Esme and Henry attended North Halifax Grammar School, where the origins of the band began.

Sid says Calderdale was a good place to start out for the band and learn their trade.

"You look at the bands coming out of the town now, out of Hebden and Tod, it's so beautiful to see, it's inspiring and we feel incredibly proud to be from a relatively small place but for so much creative stuff to be coming out of it at one pocket of time is really something special.

"I'd like to think people will look back on this time and see it as such a moment in history, bands doing relatively similar things but on their own paths of success.

"It's just really nice to see.

"We struggled initially because we were growing up and in our early stages before the Piece Hall was putting on shows, before there was more of a buzz within Hebden.

"It was five or six years ago and we found that we had to seek gigs out and get crowds outside Calderdale, more Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield, which is where we first found our scene and like-minded individuals.

"At the time in Halifax we felt a bit like outsiders. Now, coming back, our parents still live there so we visit often and we're at the Trades a lot, at the Piece Hall and the Golden Lion in Todmorden.

"It's such a buzzing place to start as a band now, there's loads of younger bands out there who can only go upwards."

Sid says Halifax has also been a rich source of inspiration for their music.

"Tableau is quite impressionistic in its vocal and lyric style, it's more impressions and moments and observations rather than narrative stories about something in particular.

"Where we're at now has definitely been inspired and influenced by growing up in Halifax, it's such a gorgeous place to grow up in.

"Discussing ideas, impressions and things that excited us when we were growing up in a small town with not loads to do, especially five or six years ago - that's certainly changed now - but we had to seek our pleasure by looking outward and then coming back and be in this space which was so perfect to write in."

Sid says the band is living the dream having enjoyed the success they have, which she admits has surpassed anything they had imagined.

"It's something that we absolutely never envisioned really, especially when we started out.

"It was something to keep us busy, an opportunity for us to hang on and make music together.

"It was never on our radar or our bucket list to even necessarily play gigs outside of West Yorkshire, we never looked that far ahead, and we still don't.

"Every moment we get given now is still a pretty mind-blowing moment.

"We're obviously extremely grateful to have been given such great opportunities and this is just what we love doing, writing music together and jamming, and anything beyond that is a bonus."

Despite their success, Sid says the band still treasure more than anything the time they spend together as musicians and band-mates, away from the glare of the spotlight.

"We were discussing this the other day, how a lot of bands seem to be hyped a lot and they have an upward trajectory that's then pretty quickly followed by a pretty steep downward one, or it just filters into nothingness.