Jack Whitehall meets fans in Halifax ahead of his appearance at the Victoria Theatre
Comedian Jack Whitehall posed for photos with fans at Westgate Arcade ahead of his gig at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax tonight (Friday).
By Dominic Brown
Published 18th Aug 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 18:29 BST
The star of A League Of Their Own is in town to perform his new live show, Settle Down.
Yorkshire Food Blogger of the Year, Shannon Palmer, shared this photo of her with Jack ahead of his show.
Speaking about his tour, Jack said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.”