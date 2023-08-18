News you can trust since 1853
Jack Whitehall meets fans in Halifax ahead of his appearance at the Victoria Theatre

Comedian Jack Whitehall posed for photos with fans at Westgate Arcade ahead of his gig at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax tonight (Friday).
By Dominic Brown
Published 18th Aug 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 18:29 BST
Comedian Jack Whitehall pictured with Yorkshire Food Blogger of the Year, Shannon Palmer, at Westgate Arcade in HalifaxComedian Jack Whitehall pictured with Yorkshire Food Blogger of the Year, Shannon Palmer, at Westgate Arcade in Halifax
Comedian Jack Whitehall pictured with Yorkshire Food Blogger of the Year, Shannon Palmer, at Westgate Arcade in Halifax

The star of A League Of Their Own is in town to perform his new live show, Settle Down.

Yorkshire Food Blogger of the Year, Shannon Palmer, shared this photo of her with Jack ahead of his show.

Speaking about his tour, Jack said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.”

