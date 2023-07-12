Jamie Sheils, from Lee Mount, died on Monday aged just 24.

Known affectionately as ‘The Stig’ he was incredibly well-known in the modified car community and his YouTube videos were watched by thousands of people all over the world.

His registration plate ‘To 5low G’ was famous around Halifax and beyond.

Jamie Sheils from Halifax was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend

His sister Megan Sheils said: “He could never do enough for anyone.

"I don’t know anyone who had a bad word to say about him.

"He always had a smile on his face. You would never see him looking down.”

Jamie was a carer for his mum and also ran his own recovery business – Stig Recovery.

Jamie with his brother, mum and two sisters

He had a brother – Jordan, who died aged 19 in 2017 – and two sisters – Megan and Jade.

He also leaves a niece and nephew, whom he adored – Aniyah and Kaleem.

Jamie grew up in Halifax, going to Park Lane School. He moved to Wolverhampton for five years but returned to Halifax to take care of his mum.

As reported by the Courier, scores of people – some who had travelled from across the country – gathered near Jamie’s home last night (Tuesday) to pay their respects.

Jamie with his niece Aniyah and nephew Kaleem

Megan said the family had been touched by how many people turned out for Jamie.

"It shows how well-respected he was and how loved he was,” she said.

Funeral details will be announced once they have been arranged.

Friends gathered to pay tribute to Jamie Sheils last night in Lee Mount