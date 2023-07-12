News you can trust since 1853
Jamie Sheils: Family's tribute to much-loved and doting Halifax son, brother, uncle and friend who died suddenly at 24

A beloved young Halifax man who died suddenly was a doting son, brother, uncle and friend, say his loved ones.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:29 BST

Jamie Sheils, from Lee Mount, died on Monday aged just 24.

Known affectionately as ‘The Stig’ he was incredibly well-known in the modified car community and his YouTube videos were watched by thousands of people all over the world.

His registration plate ‘To 5low G’ was famous around Halifax and beyond.

Jamie Sheils from Halifax was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend
Jamie Sheils from Halifax was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend
His sister Megan Sheils said: “He could never do enough for anyone.

"I don’t know anyone who had a bad word to say about him.

"He always had a smile on his face. You would never see him looking down.”

Jamie was a carer for his mum and also ran his own recovery business – Stig Recovery.

Jamie with his brother, mum and two sisters
Jamie with his brother, mum and two sisters

He had a brother – Jordan, who died aged 19 in 2017 – and two sisters – Megan and Jade.

He also leaves a niece and nephew, whom he adored – Aniyah and Kaleem.

Jamie grew up in Halifax, going to Park Lane School. He moved to Wolverhampton for five years but returned to Halifax to take care of his mum.

As reported by the Courier, scores of people – some who had travelled from across the country – gathered near Jamie’s home last night (Tuesday) to pay their respects.

Jamie with his niece Aniyah and nephew Kaleem
Jamie with his niece Aniyah and nephew Kaleem

Megan said the family had been touched by how many people turned out for Jamie.

"It shows how well-respected he was and how loved he was,” she said.

Funeral details will be announced once they have been arranged.

Friends gathered to pay tribute to Jamie Sheils last night in Lee Mount
Friends gathered to pay tribute to Jamie Sheils last night in Lee Mount
A banner created for Jamie as a tribute
A banner created for Jamie as a tribute
