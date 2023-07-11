People have been gathering in Lee Mount to remember Jamie Sheils who died suddenly yesterday (Monday).

Jamie was known as “Stig” and was described by his friends tonight as a “legend” in the racing and modified car community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A banner with photos of him put up outside where he used to live in Lee Mount said he was a “beloved son, brother, uncle and special friend to many”.

Friends of Jamie Sheils gathered in Halifax tonight to pay tribute to him after he died aged just 24

Scores of people – some who have travelled from other parts of the country – have been gathering in Lee Mount tonight to pay their respects and share their memories.

A car has been covered in dozens of bunches of flowers and balloons, and fireworks have been let off in his honour.

On a local group for modified car fans, one person posted: “Jamie Sheils, you will always be an absolute legend especially in the car scene.

"The famous plate, the famous car, bro you was famous.”