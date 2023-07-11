News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Jamie Sheils: Fireworks and gathering in Halifax tonight after 'legend' of modified car community dies suddenly at just 24

There has been a massive outpouring of grief and love in Halifax tonight after a well-known man died aged just 24.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 21:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 21:44 BST

People have been gathering in Lee Mount to remember Jamie Sheils who died suddenly yesterday (Monday).

Jamie was known as “Stig” and was described by his friends tonight as a “legend” in the racing and modified car community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A banner with photos of him put up outside where he used to live in Lee Mount said he was a “beloved son, brother, uncle and special friend to many”.

Friends of Jamie Sheils gathered in Halifax tonight to pay tribute to him after he died aged just 24Friends of Jamie Sheils gathered in Halifax tonight to pay tribute to him after he died aged just 24
Friends of Jamie Sheils gathered in Halifax tonight to pay tribute to him after he died aged just 24
Most Popular

Scores of people – some who have travelled from other parts of the country – have been gathering in Lee Mount tonight to pay their respects and share their memories.

A car has been covered in dozens of bunches of flowers and balloons, and fireworks have been let off in his honour.

On a local group for modified car fans, one person posted: “Jamie Sheils, you will always be an absolute legend especially in the car scene.

"The famous plate, the famous car, bro you was famous.”

A banner made in tribute to Jamie Sheils which has been put up near where he used to liveA banner made in tribute to Jamie Sheils which has been put up near where he used to live
A banner made in tribute to Jamie Sheils which has been put up near where he used to live
Read More
Read more: Northern Power Garms: Opening date announced for new Halifax town cen...
Related topics:FireworksHalifax