A service for Jamie Sheils – known across the town and beyond as ‘Stig’ because of his passion for cars – will take place on Friday, August 4 at 10am.

The 24-year-old from Lee Mount, who was incredibly well-known in the modified car community and whose YouTube videos were watched by thousands of people all over the world, died suddenly earlier this month.

He was the beloved son of Helen, loving brother of Jade, Jordan and Megan, and a doting uncle to Aniyah and Kaleem.

Jamie Sheils was well-known and loved across Halifax and beyond

On the day of the funeral, Jamie will leave his home in Lee Mount at 9am and a convoy of cars is expected to follow to Halifax Minster.

He will then be buried at Stoney Royd Cemetery with his brother Jordan, who died aged 19 in 2017.

Mourners are invited to Lee Mount Social Club for food and fireworks as a celebration of Jamie’s life.

Revving of vehicles will be permitted there in tribute to Jamie, but not anywhere near the cemetery.

Heavy security will be provided on the day to remove anyone not permitted to be at Jamie’s funeral.

Jamie grew up in Halifax and was a carer for his mum. He also ran his own recovery business – Stig Recovery.

His sister Megan told the Courier: “He could never do enough for anyone.

"I don’t know anyone who had a bad word to say about him.

