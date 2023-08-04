The much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend from Lee Mount – who was affectionately known as ‘The Stig’ because of his passion for cars – died suddenly last month, aged 24.

His funeral at Halifax Minster this morning (Friday) saw the huge church filled with people who loved him.

Jamie was incredibly well-known in the modified car community and the horse-drawn carriage which brought his coffin from Lee Mount to the minster was followed by a long convoy of cars driven by people whose lives Jamie touched.

A gorse-drawn carriage brought Jamie to his funeral at Halifax Minster this morning

The packed church heard how he was the beloved son of Helen, loving brother of Jade, Jordan and Megan, and a doting uncle to Aniyah and Kaleem.

One friend’s tribute described Jamie’s caring nature.

"He would never harm a hair on anyone’s head,” said his friend.

"He was a lovely lad and a beautiful soul.”

Jamie Sheils from Halifax

Jamie’s older sister Jade paid tribute to her “darling baby brother”.

"You smile lit up every room for 24 years,” she said. “I will forever miss your beautiful smile and infectious laugh.

"Sleep well my special boy.”

Younger sister Megan talked of Jamie’s witty banter and the laughs they shared.

Hundreds of people turned out to pay tribute to Jamie Sheils today

"I hope you shine bright up there,” she said. “We will miss you every day.”

Another of Jamie’s friends shared how the young man had a remarkable ability to connect with others.

And Jamie’s niece Aniyah paid a heartbreaking tribute to her uncle with “a heart of gold”.

"His best friend was his mum,” she said. “They were inseparable. She was his queen.

The horse-drawn carriage for the funeral of Jamie Sheils at Halifax Minster today

"Uncle Jamie had a heart of gold and was loved by everyone.”

She added the family’s thanks to everyone for the support and love offered since Jamie passed away.

After the minster service, Jamie was buried at Stoney Royd Cemetery alongside his brother Jordan, who died aged 19 in 2017.