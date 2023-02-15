Jamie Webster and Tom A Smith announced as support acts for James gigs at The Piece Hall this summer

Jamie Webster

James – whose hits include Sit Down, Born of Frustration, She’s A Star and Come Home – will play Halifax’s historic venue’s iconic courtyard on July 7 and July 8.

There are just a handful of tickets left for both dates, which can be bought at ticketmaster.co.uk.

James will be joined on both nights by Liverpool singer-songwrter Jamie Webster.

Tom A Smith

With two Top 10 albums already under his belt and the architect of a people-powered movement, Webster's internationally acclaimed songs of everyday life have won him devoted fans both at home and abroad.

His 2020 debut We Get By was followed by Moments which featured the rallying-cry single Going Out and hit top three on its release a year ago.

Webster will be joined at both James shows by Tom A Smith. The teenage Sunderland singer-songwriter is winning legions of fans thanks to shows with the likes of Sam Fender, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Lathums and The Mysterines.

James – who have sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s – are soon set to release their forthcoming new double album featuring orchestral reworkings of their greatest hits, fan favourites, deep cuts as well as new material.

James

James join Madness, Sting, Rag’N’Bone Man, Embrace, War On Drugs and The Lumineers among the 2023 headliners for Live at The Piece Hall with many more artists still to be announced.

