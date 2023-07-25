Jazz band will play in well-known Halifax couple's front room as they celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Brian and Syliva Collins, who grew up and met in Halifax as teenagers and now live in Luddenden, are well-known in the borough for the hours they have dedicated to scouting, playgroups, music groups and more.

Mr Collins was the drummer for the Pennine Jazz Men – who played gigs all over Halifax, Leeds and Bradford – and also ran, and played drums and trumpet for, the Halifax and District Drum and Trumpet Corps.

In tribute to his love of music, a jazz band has been booked to play in their lounge when loved ones gather for a party to celebrate the couple’s milestone anniversary.

Syliva and Brian Collins celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary next week

Those joining the couple’s family will even include friends the pair have kept in touch with since their school days several decades ago.

The couple, both now 83, met when they were 16 at an Ilkley Sevens rugby tournament.

They are both from Halifax, with Mr Collins attending Warley Road Primary School and Heath Grammar School and Mrs Collins going to Parkinson Lane Primary School and Crossley Heath Grammar School.

They were married on August 3, 1963 at West End Methodist Church where they were both cub and scout leaders, and the cubs and scouts held a guard of honour for the couple after the ceremony.

Syliva and Brian Collins on their wedding day in 1963.

They spent their honeymoon in Bridlington but the weather was so poor, they came home early. As their bed was not due to arrive until the next day, the pair – thankfully used to camping with scouts – slept on couch cushions on the floor.

They have two daughters – Kaye and Julie – five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Both were also involved in 32nd Halifax Scouts at King Cross Methodist Church and would take groups on regular trips camping in the Lake District and to test out the canoes the scouts would make during their meetings from fiberglass.

Mr Collins was an avid fan of vintage cars, with a garage full of old cars as well as boats, and he set up the Automobilia Car Museum in Old Town, Hebden Bridge, a classic car club and rally.

Syliva and Brian Collins when they got engaged

He used to organise vintage car hire with champagne picnics in the 1980s, and helped to develop the Hebden Bridge Business Association and form the Bygone Days Consortium.

He was a textile merchant for a firm in Bradford before starting his own firm – Collins’ Fibers – which had a space in a warehouse on Winding Road in Halifax town centre.Mrs Collins worked in a solicitors’ office in Halifax and also spent many years running play schemes in Boothtown and helping with a play group in King Cross.

"Mum is a nurturer,” said daughter Kaye. “She loves nature and feeds the birds every day. She also loves pottering in the garden.

