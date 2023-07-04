Mick White, from Halifax, is the oldest rider of the borough’s participants in this year’s bike ride in honour of Jo Cox, the MP for Batley and Spen who was killed seven years ago.

There are six others from Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Ripponden – all in their 50s and 60s – who will join dozens of others to cycle from Yorkshire to the capital for The Jo Cox Way.

They will set off on Wednesday, July 26 from the Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton, arriving in London on Sunday, July 30.

Mick White, 66, is cycling from Yorkshire to London

"It’s a great cause,” said Mick. “You meet different people from different cultures who have such different takes on life.

"Some people my age aren’t as fit as I am but age is just a number. One of the people I cycle with is 85!”

His wife Michelle, 53, is also taking part. She said: “Everybody needs a challenge! And Jo Cox’s ethos- that we have more in common than that which sets us apart- I truly believe in.

"You’re made to feel so welcome, no matter what sex, ethnicity or ability you are. We’re all part of the same group.”

Michelle White is taking part

Michelle and Mick are both members of the Ryburn Valley Cycle Club.

Kim Leadbeater, who was elected to represent her sister’s old constituency in 2021, has been involved in every Jo Cox Way ride.

“Cycling has enormous physical and mental health benefits, and also helps combat loneliness and isolation; causes Jo was passionate about,” she said.

"It isn’t just for middle-aged men in Lycra- it’s for everyone!

"The Jo Cox Way ride is a great chance to meet and talk to people from different backgrounds, and it’s brilliant that it’s more popular than ever, with cyclists joining together yet again to celebrate the fact that we have ‘far more in common than that which divides us’ – as Jo said in her maiden speech in Parliament.”