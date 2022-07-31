Jo Cox Way: Calderdale riders among scores who cycled to London in memory of murdered MP

Five of the borough's cyclists - Steve and Nicky Brighton from Sowerby Bridge, Neil Sutcliffe and Carl Littlewood from Barkisland and Paul Kenny from Ripponden - took part in the epic challenge in memory of the murdered MP.

They set off from the Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton on Wednesday and arrived at Flat Iron Square in London earlier this afternoon.

The Jo Cox Way was started in 2016 by North Yorkshire businessman and keen cyclist Sarfraz Mian to spread the message made by Jo, MP for Batley, in her maiden speech in Parliament - that we have far more in common than that which divides us.

Setting off earlier this week are Irfan Mohamed, Clare Black Kim Leadbeater and Sarfraiz Mian

Speaking as the riders set off earlier this week, Jo's parents, Jean and Gordon Leadbeater, said: “We think about Jo and talk about Jo every day, which is vitally important but things like this highlight the effect that her principles have had on the community.

“The fact that the numbers are growing in terms of age, ethnicity and sex is perfect. It does really remind us very much of Jo’s principles."

Kim Leadbeater, current MP for Batley and Spen and Jo’s sister, said: “It has grown year on year and has gone from strength to strength.

“We are so lucky that since Jo was killed so many people have done things to remember her and to remember the values that she lived her life by.

“What it shows is that people, despite the negative stuff that goes on in the world and in the country, genuinely want an opportunity to come together and do something positive.

“It is a really special event for us as a family but as a community as well.