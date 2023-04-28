Join The Big Help Out at the Age UK shop in Todmorden to help make a difference for the Coronation Bank Holiday

The Big Help Out will be providing opportunities and encouraging people to try out volunteering and make a difference in their communities.

As one of the charities involved, Age UK is joining the celebrations and asking the public to sign up to try their hand at volunteering across a variety of roles supporting older people.

Offering people the chance to try their hand at being a shop volunteer, the Age UK shop in Todmorden will be opening its doors on Monday, May 8 and offering taster sessions to local people interested in helping out.

King Charles and Queen Camilla on a recent visit to Malton.

The two-hour long sessions will offer a flavour of what to expect, covering different activities and giving an overview of the shop.

Sandra Duxbury, a volunteer at the Age UK Todmorden shop, said: “I love volunteering with the Age UK shop in Todmorden– it’s great to know you are making a difference and giving something back. No two days are ever the same and as well doing a variety of different tasks in the shop, I meet new people every day.”

