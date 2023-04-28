Join The Big Help Out at the Age UK shop in Todmorden to help make a difference for the Coronation Bank Holiday
This spring, some of the UK’s best-known charities are joining forces to be part of The Big Help Out, a voluntary initiative to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King on May 8.
The Big Help Out will be providing opportunities and encouraging people to try out volunteering and make a difference in their communities.
As one of the charities involved, Age UK is joining the celebrations and asking the public to sign up to try their hand at volunteering across a variety of roles supporting older people.
Offering people the chance to try their hand at being a shop volunteer, the Age UK shop in Todmorden will be opening its doors on Monday, May 8 and offering taster sessions to local people interested in helping out.
The two-hour long sessions will offer a flavour of what to expect, covering different activities and giving an overview of the shop.
Sandra Duxbury, a volunteer at the Age UK Todmorden shop, said: “I love volunteering with the Age UK shop in Todmorden– it’s great to know you are making a difference and giving something back. No two days are ever the same and as well doing a variety of different tasks in the shop, I meet new people every day.”
Shelley Ashcroft, Shop Manager at the Age UK Todmorden shop said: “Volunteers play an important role at our shop and are crucial to Age UK. As well as helping with the essential operations and day-to-day running of the shop, they also offer a friendly welcome and chat to many of the local community who stop in.”