Join The Big Help Out at the Age UK shop in Todmorden to help make a difference for the Coronation Bank Holiday

This spring, some of the UK’s best-known charities are joining forces to be part of The Big Help Out, a voluntary initiative to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King on May 8.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The Big Help Out will be providing opportunities and encouraging people to try out volunteering and make a difference in their communities.

As one of the charities involved, Age UK is joining the celebrations and asking the public to sign up to try their hand at volunteering across a variety of roles supporting older people.

Offering people the chance to try their hand at being a shop volunteer, the Age UK shop in Todmorden will be opening its doors on Monday, May 8 and offering taster sessions to local people interested in helping out.

King Charles and Queen Camilla on a recent visit to Malton.King Charles and Queen Camilla on a recent visit to Malton.
The two-hour long sessions will offer a flavour of what to expect, covering different activities and giving an overview of the shop.

Sandra Duxbury, a volunteer at the Age UK Todmorden shop, said: “I love volunteering with the Age UK shop in Todmorden– it’s great to know you are making a difference and giving something back. No two days are ever the same and as well doing a variety of different tasks in the shop, I meet new people every day.”

Shelley Ashcroft, Shop Manager at the Age UK Todmorden shop said: “Volunteers play an important role at our shop and are crucial to Age UK. As well as helping with the essential operations and day-to-day running of the shop, they also offer a friendly welcome and chat to many of the local community who stop in.”

Related topics:Age UKTodmordenVolunteers