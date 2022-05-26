Jollyes Halifax offers free corgi grooming to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

A fan of Pembroke Welsh Corgis since she was a young girl, the Queen has helped to popularise the breed, which has become a symbol of her 70-year reign.

Grooming Spas can be found at Jollyes stores across the country including at the Halifax location.

Phil Tuner-Naylor, Jollyes’ jubilee co-ordinator said: “Corgis are awesome dogs and thanks to her majesty they’ve got a special place in the nation’s hearts. There are so many iconic photographs of her with her beloved dogs down the years.

Lily the corgi gets her Jollyes' groom

“Our groomers would love to meet local corgis and give them a makeover so they can look their best for the big weekend.”

Although the Queen has been closely associated with the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Jollyes’ offer also extends to Cardigan Welsh Corgis and ‘dorgis’.