Junior rugby team from Halifax takes on Scammonden steps challenge to fundraise for new kit

Nineteen players and around 15 parents completed the challenge, with some of the children doing it three times due to some of the parents only managing the 458 steps once.

One of the parents, Gemma Szefer, said: “The weather was crazy it’s rained, then it was sunny and then very windy!

"The kids enjoyed it, the parents not so much. The kids have asked to do it again as part of their rugby training.

"We’ve raised £960 on the Go Fund Me page and most kids have also got cash donations, which are yet to be counted, but we expect it to around £1,100.

"All the kids and the adults celebrated with a cake afterwards.”

