Junior rugby team from Halifax taking on Scammonden steps to raise money for new kit

A dozen youngsters, either supported or joined by their parents, will climb the 458 steps up the hillside close to Scammonden reservoir on October 1.

They are hoping to raise around £1,000 for a new kit and some new training gear.

Gemma Szefer, one of the parents, said: "We choose the steps for no real reason other than the kids have heard about the steps but never done it and love a good challenge.

Sponsored walk for new kit. King Cross Juniors under eights and parents, with coach David Peel, front centre.

"My mum is also baking some cakes for kids as a well done for afterwards.

"They get a new kit every two years so these one are now ready for handing back to the club and are definitely getting a little on the small side.

"We are wanting to personalise the new kit and have it as there own so they can wear anytime to promote the club that we all love.

"At the moment as the kits aren’t classed as ours we can only wear for games.

"The club in the last 12 months has come on leaps and bounds and the under 8’s have improved and grown, and have become such good friends off the rugby pitch.

"They have a lot to to with the Panthers too, we often go support them and the kids go on pitch often to hold flags and have been on with players."