Just Stop Oil protest at Chelsea Flower show involving Hebden Bridge woman

Naomi Goddard, 58, and two other supporters of the climate change activist group threw the powder paint over The RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden after stepping over a rope barrier.

The retired landscape architect said: “What use is a garden when you can’t grow food? I live in a small town that has flooded five times in the last eight years.

"Dirty sewage filled flood water, pouring into people’s homes, classrooms and offices and destroying carefully tended gardens. Then the heat came, the parched eroded moorland was burning, a stray spark from a barbeque causing huge fires.

The Hebden Bridge woman and two others at Chelsea Flower Show today

“We all know that we can’t carry on like this. We can’t tend the garden and ignore the world on fire. New oil and gas will destroy everything we love.

“I know that by carrying out this action, I risk losing my job, my livelihood and my reputation but it is what I have to do right now.

"We all need to do everything in our power to stop this madness continuing. There is a better, cleaner, safer future but only if we fight for it.”

A Just Stop Oil protestor stopped play at the World Snooker Championship last month by climbing onto a table and covering it in orange powder.

Today’s action comes after five weeks of continued civil resistance by supporters of Just Stop Oil slowly marching around London’s streets.

The disruption is in response to the Government’s plans to licence over 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025.

