News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Just Stop Oil protest at Chelsea Flower show involving Hebden Bridge woman

A Hebden Bridge woman was one of three Just Stop Oil protestors who threw orange paint over a Chelsea Flower Show exhibit this morning (Thursday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th May 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:39 BST

Naomi Goddard, 58, and two other supporters of the climate change activist group threw the powder paint over The RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden after stepping over a rope barrier.

The retired landscape architect said: “What use is a garden when you can’t grow food? I live in a small town that has flooded five times in the last eight years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Dirty sewage filled flood water, pouring into people’s homes, classrooms and offices and destroying carefully tended gardens. Then the heat came, the parched eroded moorland was burning, a stray spark from a barbeque causing huge fires.

The Hebden Bridge woman and two others at Chelsea Flower Show todayThe Hebden Bridge woman and two others at Chelsea Flower Show today
The Hebden Bridge woman and two others at Chelsea Flower Show today
Most Popular

“We all know that we can’t carry on like this. We can’t tend the garden and ignore the world on fire. New oil and gas will destroy everything we love.

“I know that by carrying out this action, I risk losing my job, my livelihood and my reputation but it is what I have to do right now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We all need to do everything in our power to stop this madness continuing. There is a better, cleaner, safer future but only if we fight for it.”

A Just Stop Oil protestor stopped play at the World Snooker Championship last month by climbing onto a table and covering it in orange powder.

Today’s action comes after five weeks of continued civil resistance by supporters of Just Stop Oil slowly marching around London’s streets.

The disruption is in response to the Government’s plans to licence over 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
HERE
Related topics:Hebden BridgeGovernmentLondon