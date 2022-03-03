Katie Price and her son Harvey to appear at Halifax's Acapulco nightclub next month

Harvey won Celebrity of the Year at the National Diversity Awards last month, after which, he was seen in an Instagram video discussing going out to a nightclub with his mum Katie.

Katie and Harvey will be attending the Acapulco with her TV Crew for Mucky Mansions, as seen on All 4 and Channel 4.

There will be the opportunity to have photographs taken with Katie and Harvey.

Harvey and Katie Price

Katie has visited the Acapulco nightclub twice before and feels Harvey will feel secure there.

Owner Simon Jackson said: "The Acapulco are providing Harvey with a secluded area and will do everything we possibly can to make sure Harvey feels comfortable, so he can enjoy the nightlife experience just like everyone else. We're looking forward to meeting him."