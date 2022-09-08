The not-for-profit group, which has 1089 members, many older or retired, is becoming increasingly concerned about the impact any reduced social contact could have on people’s mental health and wellbeing, a lesson learnt from the pandemic it says.

Oddfellows Branch Secretary, Lynn Bradbury, says they are making extra efforts to ensure residents continue to have access to affordable social events and opportunities to socialise locally. She said: “When you’re stretched financially, you’ve no choice but to look at how you can better budget or where to spend less. At the Oddfellows we’re doing all we can to keep costs down.

“We want to remind people that socialising doesn’t need to be expensive. We run a variety of events like coffee mornings that are free or just cost the price of a cuppa and we love to see our members and anyone who’s interested in making friends. It’s not where you get together that matters, but that you’re just getting together.

Members of Brighouse and Huddersfield enjoying a sunny lunch in Uppermill recently

“We saw the effect spending less time in the company of others had on our members during the pandemic and we need to make sure that as we face another difficult time we stay in touch and support each other.”

To celebrate national Friendship Month this September, Brighouse and Huddersfield Oddfellows is holding several inexpensive taster events. These events have been specifically designed to make newcomers feel at ease and give residents the chance to experience the supportive benefits of joining a friendship group.

Events include a Friendship Month Afternoon Tea on September 17 at 1pm at the warm and friendly Oddfellows Hall, Bradford Road, Brighouse and a Friendship Month Quiz and Supper on September 27 at 7.30pm at Old Bank WMC, Old Bank Road, Mirfield.

“Nobody should be without company if they want it,” added Lynn. “If you’re finding it difficult to socialise in later life, or you’d like to build or extend your friendship circle, groups such as ours are a great way to meet like-minded people locally. We’d love to see you.”