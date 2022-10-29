His challenges in 2020 and 2021 have already raised more than £5million but now he is set to go even further in 2022 on a week-long challenge that will celebrate the awareness raised by three inspirational sporting characters who have done so much to raise the profile of those impacted by the disease.

Starting on Sunday, November 13, Kevin will run from Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to Old Trafford in Manchester in his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge.

Inspired by Rob Burrow, Doddie Weir, Stephen Darby and other people living with MND, he will have an initial aim is to raise £777,777 from the challenge.

Kevin Sinfield during his final 7 in 7 marathon challenge around Saddleworth in aid of Rob Burrow and in support of MNDA in December 2020

The Ultra 7 in 7 challenge will support five charities which support people affected by MND, and invest in research for effective treatments and a cure for the disease. The main beneficiaries will be the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

The whole challenge will build to an incredible finish as Kevin enters the pitch at Old Trafford at half time in the men’s Rugby League World Cup Final on Saturday, November 19.

Each day’s run will start just before 7am live on BBC Breakfast at the same point that the previous day’s run finished. The plan is for a stop each day around 10am and 12.45pm, with the team due to finish around 3.30pm each day.

Members of the public and supporters are welcome to come along to the stop points to cheer Kevin and the team on and there will be an opportunity at these for people to donate to support the fundraising either with cash or via contactless payment.

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow with his wife Lindsey at Headingley in August 2021

Kevin will pass through Halifax on the final day of his challenge (Saturday, November 19), and will appear on the BBC live from People’s Park at 8.30am.

After setting off from Bradford City’s Valley Parade stadium, when reaching the Stump Cross Inn he will join Godley Lane. On the outskirts of Halifax he will join the A58 heading towards the town centre, turning right onto King Cross Road before joining Rochdale Road and turning left onto Pye Nest Road and Bolton Brow.

He will follow Wharf Street across the River Calder before turning left on Station Road and then soon after turning right onto Boggart Lane.

Then it is a left onto Sowerby Croft Lane before a right onto Harper Royd Lane, following the road as it turns into Hob Lane before a right turn onto Moor Bottom Lane and Butterworth End Lane.

He will follow the road until reaching Greetland Road before turning left onto Jackson Lane and Rishworth Road before heading across the Lancashire border.

He is scheduled to arrive at Old Trafford at 4.30pm.

