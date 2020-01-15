KFC confirms they have no plans to open on former site of Halifax VW garage

KFC have said they have no plans to open up a new outlet in Halifax after rumours they would take over the site of Halifax VW in Shelf.

The VW garage closed down last year, with the site currently empty.

KFC

Residents in Shelf had expressed concern over speculation that KFC may open a new outlet on the site.

But a KFC spokesperson said: “Sorry fried chicken fans of Halifax – we don’t currently have any plans to open a new KFC, but we’re always on the lookout for new sites so who knows what the future holds!”

Shelf resident Karen Greenwood said: “The news will come as a huge relief to all the residents of Shelf.

“Well done to all who commented on the Shelf Community Facebook page and to all who attended the Shelf and Northowram Community Forum meeting.”

Estate agents Rapley’s describe the site as a “well presented car dealership” on an “extremely prominent location”.

They also say the site has “potential for alternative uses, subject to planning”.