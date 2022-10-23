Kids to help plant flood-stopping hedgerows in memory of Calderdale green activist

The programme of natural flood management is a legacy project for Dongria Kondh, who died last year.

Also known as Penny Eastwood, she spent 30 years fighting the effects of climate change and was a founding member of Treesponsibility - the not-for-profit community group which has pioneered natural flood management in the Calder Valley and planted over 250,000 trees since its formation in 1998.

Fifteen schools will be invited to bring pupils to be involved in hedge planting until April next year.

Children from Riverside Junior School in Hebden Bridge help with the planting project

Treesponsibilty says hedges are not only beneficial for wildlife but can also help slow the flow of storm water run-off and improve soil quality.

The group said: “It was difficult to fund hedges and for Dongria, despite her determined efforts, a hedge fund was not achievable in the time she had left. It was her wish that we continue the quest.”

The scheme has been sponsored by Calderdale Natural Flood Management NFM sub-funding group Priority Actions, and Community Foundation for Calderdale.

Treesponsibiltiy is looking for new sites for tree planting and volunteers, and is urging anyone who can help to get in touch.

They also want to hear from any of the borough’s schools who would like to get involved with the scheme.

Anyone who would like to find more should contact Treesponsibility at [email protected]

There is also more information about the group and how to get involved online at www.treesponsibility.com.